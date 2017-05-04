Prestonsburg Police target drug suspects

PRESTONSBURG – More alleged drug dealers in and around Prestonsburg are facing charges thanks to the efforts of local and regional law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday morning at approximately 6 a.m., Prestonsburg City Police officers, along with Kentucky State Police Post 9, Pikeville Police Department and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, executed warrants on 15 drug dealers in Floyd County. The drug investigations were initiated in the Prestonsburg and expanded into outlying areas. During the drug investigations that were conduced over a four- to five-month time frame, Suboxone, Oxycodone and methamphetamines were purchased multiple times from each suspect.

Numerous arrests were made and several more arrests are pending. At press time, the following individuals had been arrested on drug-related charges: Jason Branham, Aaron Kimbler, Jamie Prince, Scottie Williams, Randy Hall, Artie Bentley, Anthony Bush, John Clark, Angel Keene and Kyle Waddle. All of the suspects rounded up on Tuesday were processed and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Many of the arrests resulted in large part due to tips and complaints from concerned citizens.

Anyone with information on drug activity in Prestonsburg is urged to contact the Prestonsburg Police Department.

15 warrants executed during Floyd County roundup