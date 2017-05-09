BSCTC holds commencement ceremonies

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) held commencement ceremonies on Friday-Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center.

This year, the college awarded more than 1,300 degrees and credentials. This year’s class included 57 graduates from the Early College Academy, including 24 graduates from the Floyd County Early College Academy, 19 from the Johnson County/Paintsville Early College Academy, ten from the Pike County Early College Academy, and eight from the Martin County Early College Academy.

“This is truly a time of celebration not only for our students, but also all of those people who supported them along the way,” said Dr. Alan Scheibmeir, interim president of BSCTC. “This is also a special time for our faculty, who have cared deeply about their students and became a partner in their transformation to be skilled, competent and ready for what is next in their lives.”

Tony Skeans, assistant commonwealth attorney for the 24th circuit, was the keynote speaker. He challenged students to find the unmet need and go after it.

“Eastern Kentucky is at a crossroads and crisis,” Skeans told graduates. “We rise together and sink together. What we become in the next generation is up to you. Some of you will leave, and we’ll cheer you on and claim you as one of our own. I know you will do well because of where you are from. Some of you will have the privilege to stay. With privilege comes opportunity and obligation. You must take ownership of who we are and what we become.”

Dr. Patsy Jackson, coordinator of the associate degree nursing program, and Toufic Saad, professor of mathematics, were the recipients of the Great Teacher award. Dr. Mina Majmundar, who has served on the Big Sandy College Education Foundation, Inc. board of directors since 2014, was the recipient of the Faculty Service Award.

Gina Lester, director of respiratory care at Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Healthcare hospital, and William Keith Shannon, an instructor in the paralegal technology program at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, N.C., were named Outstanding Alumni.

During a ceremony for allied health graduates on Friday, May 5, program coordinators gave out special recognitions to students. In dental hygiene, Hillary Hamm was the recipient of the Colgate STAR award for demonstrating true dedication for the profession and extraordinary compassion for patient care. She was also awarded the Golden Scaler award, alongside Heather Boyd. The Golden Scaler honors dental hygienists for overall achievement in a clinical setting.

In nursing, Brittney Hughes was the recipient of the Nightingale Award for Clinical Excellence, and Rachelle Osborne was the recipient of the Outstanding Academic Achievement.

The Drs. Gopal and Mina Majmundar Scholarship, awarded to the top two associate degree nursing program students, was presented to Carla Ann Wheeler and Elizabeth Vanover.

Indya Williamson, a respiratory therapy graduate, earned the program’s Outstanding Program Graduate award. Kristen Hall was the recipient of the Clinical Excellence award.

Zach Akers, left, of Floyd County, graduated from Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Floyd County Early College Academy on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. He is shown with Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Alan Scheibmeir. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Graduation-Akers-1.jpg Zach Akers, left, of Floyd County, graduated from Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Floyd County Early College Academy on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. He is shown with Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Alan Scheibmeir. Krystal Blakemon, of Johnson County, is shown receiving her degree by Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Dr. Alan Scheibmeir during a commencement ceremony held on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Graduation-Blakemon-1.jpg Krystal Blakemon, of Johnson County, is shown receiving her degree by Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Dr. Alan Scheibmeir during a commencement ceremony held on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. Lindsey Russell, of Magoffin County, is shown receiving her degree by Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Dr. Alan Scheibmeir during a commencement ceremony held on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Graduation-Russell-1.jpg Lindsey Russell, of Magoffin County, is shown receiving her degree by Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Dr. Alan Scheibmeir during a commencement ceremony held on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Tony Skeans was the keynote speaker for commencement ceremonies held by Big Sandy Community and Technical College on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Graduation-Skeans-1.jpg Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Tony Skeans was the keynote speaker for commencement ceremonies held by Big Sandy Community and Technical College on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. Triniti Runyon, of Pike County, is shown receiving her degree by Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Dr. Alan Scheibmeir during a commencement ceremony held on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Graduation-Runyon-1.jpg Triniti Runyon, of Pike County, is shown receiving her degree by Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Dr. Alan Scheibmeir during a commencement ceremony held on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. Donovan James, left, of Pike County, graduated from Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Pike County Early College Academy on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. He is shown with Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Alan Scheibmeir. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Graduation-James-1.jpg Donovan James, left, of Pike County, graduated from Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Pike County Early College Academy on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. He is shown with Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Alan Scheibmeir. Evan Prince, left, of Martin County, graduated from Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Martin County Early College Academy on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. He is shown with Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Alan Scheibmeir. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Graduation-Prince-1.jpg Evan Prince, left, of Martin County, graduated from Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Martin County Early College Academy on Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center. He is shown with Big Sandy Community and Technical College Interim President Alan Scheibmeir.

