Former district judge arrested in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG – Police in Prestonsburg arrested a Morgan County attorney and a former district judge on Monday.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call that reported an intoxicated female at Comfort Suites in Prestonsburg.

According to an arrest citation, officers found Kimberly Ison Gevedon, 47, of West Liberty, in the passenger seat of her vehicle at the hotel.

Allegedly, Gevedon told officers she had consumed “a lot” of alcoholic beverages.

Gevedon was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. A longtime attorney, Gevedon served as district judge in the 37th District, which consists of Morgan, Elliott and Carter counties.

Kimberly Ison Gevedon http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Kimberley_Ison_Gevedon.jpg Kimberly Ison Gevedon