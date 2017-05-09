Posted on by

Former district judge arrested in Prestonsburg


Staff Report

Kimberly Ison Gevedon


PRESTONSBURG – Police in Prestonsburg arrested a Morgan County attorney and a former district judge on Monday.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call that reported an intoxicated female at Comfort Suites in Prestonsburg.

According to an arrest citation, officers found Kimberly Ison Gevedon, 47, of West Liberty, in the passenger seat of her vehicle at the hotel.

Allegedly, Gevedon told officers she had consumed “a lot” of alcoholic beverages.

Gevedon was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. A longtime attorney, Gevedon served as district judge in the 37th District, which consists of Morgan, Elliott and Carter counties.

Kimberly Ison Gevedon
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Kimberley_Ison_Gevedon.jpgKimberly Ison Gevedon

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:48 am |    

25 obtain lifetime computer certifications

25 obtain lifetime computer certifications
5:08 am
Updated: 12:34 pm. |    

BSCTC holds commencement ceremonies

BSCTC holds commencement ceremonies
5:07 am |    

BSCTC: Students share their journey to graduation day

BSCTC: Students share their journey to graduation day
comments powered by Disqus