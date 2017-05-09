Ross, Wooton named recipients of Thomas Raymond Curtis Memorial Scholarship

MOREHEAD – Morehead State University has announced that Destiny Cheyenne Ross and Kurstin Tai Wooton of Flat Gap are the 2017-18 recipients of the Thomas Raymond Curtis Memorial Scholarship.

Both will graduate from Johnson Central High School on Friday.

Ross is the daughter of Jerry and Jessica Ross. She has been involved in the Student Council, 4-H, Future Health Professionals (HOSA), Talent Search, Robinson Scholars Program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes along with basketball, track and field, cross country and archery. She inspires to be a nurse educator.

Wooten is the daughter of Paul and Kimberly Wooten. Among her activities were the president of the Interact Club, a yearbook leader and volleyball. She plans on becoming an elementary teacher.

Each year, at least one Curtis Scholarship is awarded from the JCHS graduating class. These scholars are awarded $10,000 annually to be applied toward their studies at Morehead State University.

This scholarship support is possible because of the generosity of Thomas R. Curtis. In 1997, Curtis, an unassuming teacher of 30 years from Flat Gap, decided to do an extraordinary thing. He chose to leave a lasting legacy for the education of Johnson County students. When he passed away, he left the largest bequest in the MSU Foundation’s history, $1.3 million, to fund the Thomas Raymond Curtis Memorial Scholarship.

Students from Johnson Central High School who plan to further their education at Morehead State University are eligible to apply for the award. Preference is given to students from Flat Gap who plan to pursue a degree in education. The award is renewable for three years if academic eligibility requirements are maintained.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting MSU’s Office of Development at 606-783-2033.

From left, Kurstin Tai Wooton, scholarship winner, Jane Boggs, who represented the Curtis family, and Destiny Cheyenne Ross, scholarship winner. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Curtis-scholarship-May-2017.jpg From left, Kurstin Tai Wooton, scholarship winner, Jane Boggs, who represented the Curtis family, and Destiny Cheyenne Ross, scholarship winner.