25 obtain lifetime computer certifications

PRESTONSBURG – A total of 25 information technology students from Prestonsburg High School are now Certified Internet Webmaster (CIW) coders.

“The board team and I congratulate these kids from Prestonsburg High School who have recently passed their national computer lifetime certifications,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb. “These students are part of the information technology program through our Area Technology Center. Having this certification allows students to waive a college course. It aligns with industry practices and can strengthen their resumes as they begin their careers. The test they passed is considered an industry standard for web development.”

“We’re very proud of our IT students this year,” Dr. Jeff Shannon, information technology instructor, commented. “They have excelled at national app competitions, have earned regional SkillsUSA championships, are competing at state, and now have received lifetime certifications.”

The following students are CIW coders: James Allen, Andrew Blackburn, Austin Blankenship, Ben Branham, James Dunbar, Kendall Fletcher, Tanner Gibson, Bradley Goble, William Jervis, Zack Link, Brett Moore, Adam Philpot, Jacob Pitts, Gregory Powell, Mark Puckett, Blake Ratliff, Jason Ratliff, Michael Ratliff, Aaron Shepherd, Greg Shepherd, Austin Smith, Ethan Spears, Chase Stephens, Larry Wells and Brenden Wright.

