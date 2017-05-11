Summer Food Service Program set to start

PRESTONSBURG – Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb has announced Floyd County Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children ages 1 through 18 years old without charge at sites throughout Floyd County this month and next.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) ensures that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. This summer, USDA plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children 18 years and under at approved SFSP sites throughout the nation.

Betsy Layne High School will serve lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Floyd County-based program will also include a mobile route June 5-30.

The schedule for the Summer Food Service Program follows.

J. M. Stumbo Elementary: June 5-30, Breakfast – 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

South Floyd Middle School/High School: June 5-16, Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Betsy Layne High School: May 15, Lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mobile Route – June 5-30

Left Beaver Townhouses: 10:45 a.m.-11:05 a.m.

Maytown Center: 11:20 a.m.-11:35 a.m.

Warco Apartments: 11:40 a.m.-Noon.

Pageant Hill: 12:05 p.m.-12:20 p.m.

Cliffside: 12:35 p.m.-12:50 p.m.

Highland Heights: 1:05 p.m.-1:25 p.m.

Ivy Creek Townhouses: 1:40 p.m.-2 p.m.

Creekside Village: 2:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Prestonsburg Elementary School: June 1, 2, 5, 6 and 19 – 12:35 p.m.-12:55 p.m.