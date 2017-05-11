For the Record

Complaints

Carlisle HMA, LLC. vs. Ronald G. Cooley.

Capital One Bank vs. Jessica Conn.

LVNV Funding, LLC. vs. Charley Jackson.

LVNV Fuding, LLC vs. Anna Vervis.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Misty Johnson.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Freda Castle.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Rubbie Newsome.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jennifer Hicks.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Damron C. Selena.

Brandon Gearheart vs. Jake McCoy.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Shani Hall.

LVNV Funding vs. Steve Spriggs.

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Ruby Preston.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Lucy Samons.

Capital One Bank vs. Richard Burchett.

Capital One Bank vs. Miranda Johnson.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Melissa A. Williams.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Judith Blankenship.

Jeffery Glenn Martin vs. Mary Hagans Barnett.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Chris Hall.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Ida Moore.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kimberly Mimnaugh.

LVNV Funding vs. James Mullins.

LVNV Funding Vs. Jerry Lafferty.

CitiBank N.A. vs. James Stallard Jr.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stacey Goble.

Capital One Bank vs. Jonathan Dixon.

LVNV Funding, LLC. vs Tilmon Mullins.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Latasha Tackett.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Cynthia Bradley.

World’s Foremost Bank vs. Rodney Gardens.

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Ellen Stanley.

Highlands Regional Medical Center vs. Lora Ousley.

Highlands Regional Medical Center vs. Karen Nelson.

Highlands Regional Medical Center vs. Mary Adams.

Garland Spence vs. Teddy Ryan Spears.

Terri Morris vs. Jeremy Kinney.

Sara Stump vs. Shawn Spencer.

Samantha Moore vs. Michael Tackett.

Sonja Hayes vs. Richard Dooley Sr.

Dena Gibson vs. Jeremy Craig Click.

Shane Burchett vs. Phelisha Burchett.

Margarita Boyd vs. James Bailey Jr.

Stacy Morrison vs. Paul Morrison.

Charges filed

Joshua A. Akers, 20, speeding 18 miles per hour over the limit and first-degree and second offense possession of a controlled substance.

Rodney Gene Porter, 36, first-degree and first offense possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Edward C. Ramey, 39, driving on a DUI suspended license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and controlled substance prescription not in original container.

Shonda L. Music, 33, first-degree and first offense possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, and controlled substance prescription not in original container.

Timothy Thomas, 26, first-degree and first offense trafficking in a controlled substance and buy/possessing drug paraphernalia.

William E. Blackburn, 48, flagrant non-support.

Anthony King, 37, first offense manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree and first offense trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Heather Huff, 33, first offense manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree and first offense trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.