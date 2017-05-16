BSCTC student clubs donate $1,000 to Shriners

PIKEVILLE – Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) student organizations gave a $1,000 donation to local Shriners on Thursday on the Pikeville campus.

The donation was from proceeds from parking fees during the Hillbilly Days festival in Pikeville.

“Our student clubs and organizations are proud to support the Shriners and their dedication to the children who need care from the Shriners Hospital in Lexington,” said Charles Moore, associate professor of industrial maintenance and Hillbilly Days parking coordinator.

Robert Adkins, a member of the Shriners’ Hillbilly Clan No. 1, Outhouse No. 2 from Pikeville, said it is all about the kids.

“There are about 400 kids in the area who receive services from the Shriners hospital annually,” said Adkins. “We appreciate what Big Sandy does to help us help the kids.”

During the Hillbilly Days festival, various student clubs work to sell parking spots on the Pikeville campus. Money raised assists student clubs with various events, including many community service projects.

Members from Hillbilly Clan No. 1, Outhouse No. 2 of Pikeville accepted a donation of $1,000 from student club sponsors and volunteers at Big Sandy Community and Technical College on Thursday. Shown are: Shriners Sonny Charles, Robert Adkins and Kent Bartley, and Big Sandy Community and Technical College employees Charles Moore, Joshua Thacker, Tina Terry and Jennifer Little. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Shriners-Donation.jpg Members from Hillbilly Clan No. 1, Outhouse No. 2 of Pikeville accepted a donation of $1,000 from student club sponsors and volunteers at Big Sandy Community and Technical College on Thursday. Shown are: Shriners Sonny Charles, Robert Adkins and Kent Bartley, and Big Sandy Community and Technical College employees Charles Moore, Joshua Thacker, Tina Terry and Jennifer Little.