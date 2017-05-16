Goble Selected as Congress-Bundestag Scholar

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg High School and Floyd County Early College Academy graduate Cameron Dalton Goble has been selected as a Congress-Bundestag Scholar and will spend the 2017-2018 schoolyear in Germany.

“Dalton has excelled in academics, attended the Governor’s School for the Arts and has graduated high school with an Associate’s degree already so it is no surprise that he has been selected for this program,” said Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb. “Dalton will be placed with a host family in Germany and be enrolled in a German high school for one year. He will be immersed in the German culture and experience a global perspective.”

“There is something magnificent about learning and understanding someone’s culture and language and this program provided that opportunity for me,” Goble commented. “I believe that it is a key issue, especially in today’s age, to be aware of global issues, and to be empathetic and understanding of a culture that differs from my own. I think that it’s important step for me to put myself in situations that challenge me; an ideology that I attribute to being in the Floyd County Early College Academy.

“I do not speak German but the program does not require a background in the language. It’s designed to create lingual and cultural bonds between the two allied countries. For us to live in a global workplace it is essential to have the tools to interact with someone of a culture different than your own. That’s why I applied – to become more competent on a global scale.”

Goble ended with his hope that more students will apply for this opportunity in the future.

He is the son of Thomas and Misty Goble of Prestonsburg.

For more information, visit the regional site for the Congress-Bundestag Scholarship at www.ciee.org/cbyx.

Prestonsburg High School and Floyd County Early College Academy graduate Cameron Dalton Goble has been selected as a Congress-Bundestag Scholar. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Dalton-Goble.jpg Prestonsburg High School and Floyd County Early College Academy graduate Cameron Dalton Goble has been selected as a Congress-Bundestag Scholar.