Big Sandy Family: With both parents on campus, Joshua, Stephanie and Melissa Music feel right at home

PRESTONSBURG – It’s all in the Big Sandy family for Ricky and Dr. Lisa Music.

Ricky, who works in maintenance and operations at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC), and Lisa, a professor of Mathematics, have three children at the college: Melissa, 27, Joshua, 18, and Stephanie, 16. Melissa is in the Dental Hygiene program. Joshua and Stephanie are members of the Floyd County Early College Academy (FCECA).

As part of the FCECA, Joshua and Stephanie participate in the archery program at Allen Central High School and Stephanie is involved with the JROTC program. Joshua, a senior, will be in the last graduating class of Allen Central High School. Stephanie is a junior and will be a part of the first graduating class of Floyd Central High School, a consolidation of Allen Central and South Floyd high schools, in 2018.

“I like being able to go to my mother’s office or see my dad around campus,” said Joshua, who graduated with an Associate in Science degree on May 6 and plans to attend the University of Kentucky College of Engineering this fall. “They help encourage me to get things done on time.”

Joshua said the college is special because it is “close to home and convenient.”

“Having two siblings and my parents on campus makes being at Big Sandy special,” said Stephanie, who will fulfill her requirements to earn an Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees in December. She is undecided about where she will continue her education, but is seriously considering studying fine arts. “My parents encourage me to push myself, hence being in the Early College Academy and me obtaining two associate degrees while in high school.”

When asked what her parents do to inspire her, Stephanie laughed. “I think the best way they inspire me is when they accidentally say something that I find hilarious and it inspires me to write an essay or do a weird drawing.” “We are definitely blessed,” said Dr. Lisa Music. “To have our children on campus, and for two of them to participate in the Early College Academy on the same campus where their father and I work, is special. We have always emphasized the importance of a good education. Big Sandy Community and Technical College gives students the opportunity to experience a variety of courses for a reasonable price, close to home.”

BSCTC is enrolling for the summer and fall semesters. For more information, visit bigsandy.kctcs.edu or call (606) 886-3863.

