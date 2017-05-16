Daugherty pleads guilty to taking bribes

LEXINGTON — A former Social Security Administration judge has pleaded guilty to taking more than $600,000 in bribes in cases involving clients of local lawyer Eric C. Conn, who is facing prison time for a scheme to defraud the government of nearly $600 million in disability payments.

On Friday, 81-year-old David Black Daugherty, a former Social Security Administration judge, pleaded guilty in federal court in Lexington to two counts of taking illegal gratuities. Daugherty agreed to pay the government $609,000 as part of his plea. The longtime judge faces a maximum sentence of four years. Sentencing is scheduled for August.

Daugherty approved at least 3,149 disability cases filed by Conn. Government investigators have deemed more than 1,700 of the cases Daugherty approved fraudulent.

The case involved thousands of clients of Conn, who has also pleaded guilty. Conn is scheduled to be sentenced in July and faces 12 years in prison. Conn has agreed to pay $5.7 million to the government and pay $46.5 million to the Social Security Administration.

David Black Daugherty