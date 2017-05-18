Sheriff’s deputies make drug trafficking arrests in David

DAVID – Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and his entire department continue to crack down on drug trafficking throughout Floyd County.

Following a lengthy investigation, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department arrested two individuals in David on Monday night. The arrests came after the sheriff’s department conducted an investigation into illegal drug trafficking activities in the Open Fork area of the Floyd County community. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation spanned over two months.

Hunt confirmed that as a result of the investigation Floyd County Sheriff’s Department deputies charged 71-year-old Martin Shepherd and 18-year-old Jacob Estep – both of Open Fork – with trafficking in methamphetamine. Both Shepherd and Martin were lodged in the Floyd County Jail.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department fields anonymous tips. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity in Floyd County is urged to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 886-6171 or its anonymous tip line at 949-2020.

Martin Shepherd http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Martin_Shepherd.jpg Martin Shepherd Jacob Estep http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Jacob_Estep.jpg Jacob Estep