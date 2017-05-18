Two Martin residents arrested on drug charges

ALLEN – Floyd County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a complaint in Allen on Tuesday evening to observe for a 1994 green Chevy four door car for possible illegal drug activity. Deputies located the car and found illegal drugs including methamphetamine and crystal meth/ice inside the vehicle. The Floyd County law enforcement officials charged the driver, Shonda Music, age 32, of Martin, with complicity to trafficking methamphetamine (crystal meth/ice) first degree.

Deputies also charged the passenger in the car, Timothy Thomas, age 25, of Martin, with trafficking in methamphetamine (crystal meth/ice) first degree, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Both individuals were transported and lodged in the Floyd County Jail.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department made the drug-related arrests one day after arresting a pair of men in David on similar charges. Monday’s arrests of the two individuals in David followed an investigation that spanned two months.

Driver, passenger nabbed following complaint in Allen