For the Record

Complaints

Garland Spence vs. Teddy Ryan Spears.

LVNV Funding, LLC. vs. Shannon Scarbrough.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Melinda Eplin.

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Crystal Bentley.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC. vs. Aaron Bartrum.

Dana Smith vs. Irene Lee.

Arthur Kilburn vs. Jerry Fannin, ET AL.

Michael Keith Jones vs. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Highland Regional Medical Center vs. Chesa Selton.

Charges filed

Heather Owens, 32, receiving stolen property less than $10,000 and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.

Mark Lowe, 53, first offense cultivating marijuana five or more plants, and first offense trafficking in marijuana.

Frankie Lee, 58, theft by deception including cold checks less than $10,000.

Matthew B. Ousley, 36, flagrant non-support.

Adrian L. Smith, 50, possession of marijuana, controlled substance prescription not in original container, first-degree and first offense possession of a controlled substance/opiate, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn Davis, 40, theft by deception including cold checks less than $10,000.

Timothy Thomas, 26, first-degree and first offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Shonda Music, 33, first-degree and first offense trafficking in a controlled substance.