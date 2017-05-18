Turner wins Cadillac during scramble

PRESTONSBURG – Neil Turner hit a hole-in-one on Wednesday to win a 2017 Cadillac XT5 courtesy of the Walters Auto Group in Big Sandy Community & Technical College’s William G. Duke Golf Scramble at StoneCrest Golf Course.

This year’s William G. Duke Golf Scramble was presented by Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Hutch Auto Group, Berkeley Energy, Booth Energy, Kentucky Power, ICC Global Hosting and the Kentucky Coal Academy.

Participants had breakfast and lunch provided thanks to food sponsors Tutor’s Biscuit World of Pikeville and Texas Roadhouse. Walter’s Auto Group provided the 2017 Cadillac XT5 luxury package for the lucky hole-in-one winner and Appalachian Wireless was the outing’s awards sponsor.

Proceeds from this year’s William G. Duke Goble Scramble will benefit the Big Sandy College Educational Foundation, Inc. The foundation plays a critical role in the progression of BSCTC and the success of its students. The foundation operates to support students, faculty and community endeavors by raising and managing funds, encouraging endowments and supporting college objectives.

http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Neil_Turner.jpg

Lucky golfer drains hole-in-one at StoneCrest