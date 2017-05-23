Lunch, Literacy and Learning Summer Program reinstated for second year

PRESTONSBURG – The Lunch, Literacy and Learning Summer Program created in Floyd County last year is set to return and deliver meals to areas with large number of children under 18 years old.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb announced the Lunch, Literacy and Learning Summer Program would be reinstated for a second year. The program will run from June 5-30 and will be held at the Maytown Center, Ivy Creek Townhouses in Ivel, Highland Heights Apartments in Prestonsburg and Left Beaver Creek Townhouses in Minnie.

“Our board team is simply committed to doing what’s best for (the) kids and that means giving them every opportunity possible that can help them be successful,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb.

Parents will be required to attend the summer program with their children, but Webb expects the parents will love watching their children learn.

The program is set to have a variety of activities, which will include The Floyd County Library Mobile Library, block party play dates and STEM activities.

The early childhood section of the program, ages 1-6, will take place daily at Left Beaver Townhouses 11:25 a.m.-12:25 p.m., Maytown Center noon-1 p.m., Ivy Creek Townhouses 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and Highland Heights Apartments 1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

The Floyd County Public Library Mobile Library will be at Left Beaver Townhouses on Monday at 11:25 a.m., Maytown Center on Tuesday at noon, Highland Heights Apartments on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. and Ivy Creek Townhouses on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

There will also STEM activities for children ages 7-13.

On Monday and Wednesday, the activities will be at Left Beaver Townhouses from 11:25 a.m.-12:25 p.m. and Highland Heights Apartments 1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday the activities will be at Maytown Center from noon-1 p.m. and Ivy Creek Townhouses from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

