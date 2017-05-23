Wall of Faces searching for photos of fallen soldiers

PRESTONSBURG – Fallen Vietnam soldiers are being given back their identities thanks to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “Wall of Faces.”

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and Janna Hoehn are looking for the photos of six Floyd County Vietnam Veterans. The photos will be submitted to the “Wall of Faces” online memorial with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Website and the future Education Center. It will be adjacent to the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C.

“Putting a face with a name changes the whole dynamic of the wall. It keeps our Fallen Heroes memories alive,” said Hoehn. “Our heroes stories and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

They are currently looking for photos of the following fallen soldiers: Arvel D. Akers of Grethel, Ira C. Brank of Wheelwright, Donald Hall of Printer, Lowel Johnson of Melvin, Andy Johnson Jr. of McDowell and Ancel J. Terry of Watergap.

To date, over 51,000 photos have been collected.

Hoehn, a 26-year Maui, Hawaii resident, made her first visit to Washington, D.C. eight years ago and visited the Vietnam Memorial Wall. After the visit, Hoehn started a search for a photo of Gregory John Crossman, a fallen solider she had found on the wall.

She hoped that she could contact his family and exchange the etching she had made for a photo of him. Six unsuccessful weeks later, she contacted a family historian and finally retrieved a photo.

Two years later she sent in the photo to the “Faces Never Forgotten” for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and Jan Scruggs, the founder and president of the Vietnam Wall, contacted her and asked for help in finding photos of others on the wall.

“I do not wish for anyone to feel badly that their loved one or friend is not listed,” said Hoehn. “We will never forget any of them.”

The current list of names is of individuals without photos currently available. Hoehn encourages anyone that knows of someone who is not on the list to search for them on the “Wall of Faces” because their profile might already have a photo.

“If anyone is relative, a friend or a classmate to any of the young men on the list, I would very much appreciate hearing from you,” said Hoehn. “Even if you don’t have a photo but know which school any of these young men attended, it would be so helpful. We need to obtain a photo of every single Fallen Hero whose name is etched on the wall.”

Anyone with any information or photos can contact Hoehn via email at [email protected] For more information about the Education Center, visit www.vvmf.org/thewall.

By Temecka Evans

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be contacted at (606) 886-8506.

