Two students achieve K-8 perfect attendance

EASTERN – Two Floyd County students were awarded for maintaining prefect attendance from kindergarten through eighth grade on Monday evening.

Kaylee Evans, a graduate of John M. Stumbo Elementary School, and Grant Justice, a graduate of Adams Middle School, were both given a plaque at a Floyd County Board of Education meeting at Allen Central Middle School to recognize their dedication to their education. The two students have maintained perfect attendance for nine consecutive years.

“I don’t miss school because I like it,” said Evans. “I made it a goal of mine when I was really little to have perfect attendance until I graduate, and I hope I do.”

According to Floyd County Schools’ Pam Caudill, who introduced the two students, if you average the 170 days in each schoolyear, the two students have been to 1,530 days of school with no absences.

Evans has never used an Educational Enhancement Opportunity to miss school and has been in the school building everyday since kindergarten.

“I don’t believe in EHO’s (Educational Enhancement Opportunity),” said Evans. “I’m not learning. I’m not at school, so why should I get credit for it. I don’t think it’s fair to anyone else.”

Attendance of children in school has improved because of the development of vaccinations. Children no longer need to miss school because of chicken pox and healthcare of other chronic illnesses has also improved; however, children are still getting sick and sometimes need to miss school.

But some students have gotten sick and still went to school.

Evans even admitted that she has gotten sick at school because of the stomach virus, had her mother bring her a change of clothes and continued the schoolday.

She added that it is easier to stay in school if she feels bad because she just wants to go back and learn.

“It is a great honor to maintain perfect attendance, and I hope to see these two again in four years,” said Caudill.

By Temecka Evans

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

