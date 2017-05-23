Board updates construction projects

EASTERN – The Floyd County Board of Education discussed progression of construction on Floyd Central High School and Betsy Layne High School and recognized students in the district during its latest meeting at Allen Central Middle School on Monday evening.

Floyd Central High School is projected to open on schedule and in time for the 2017-18 schoolyear.

Workers are currently installing casework, tile and countertops in classrooms and media centers at Floyd Central High School, which is a consolidation of Allen Central and South Floyd high schools. The main science lab at the new high school will have mechanically-operated cases. Those cases are seen in a college-level setting and are being implemented in a high school setting.

The furniture for Floyd Central High School is projected to be delivered by July 5.

According to Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb, it is estimated that there has been 52 million dollars invested into Floyd Central High School and 10 million dollars invested into the construction at Betsy Layne High School. BLHS is receiving a new gymnasium as part of its construction.

“We look firmly look forward to playing in that new gym at Betsy Layne next year,” said Webb.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the board recognized students who had maintained perfect attendance from kindergarten through eight grade as well as district scholarship winners.

By Temecka Evans

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

