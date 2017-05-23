KentuckyOne Health announces leadership transition

LOUISVILLE – KentuckyOne Health, a leading health system committed to bringing wellness, healing and hope to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, announced Friday a change to their leadership structure. Ruth Brinkley has made the decision to leave her role as President and CEO, effective July 14. Chuck Neumann, current interim president of University of Louisville Hospital, will assume the role of interim President and CEO of KentuckyOne Health. Brinkley will work with Neumann in an advisory role through mid-September.

“Ruth has led KentuckyOne Health since the very beginning in 2012. As CEO, she developed the statewide structure for a complex organization, and established the vision and purpose for our path forward,” said Richard Schultz, chair of the KentuckyOne Health Board of Directors. “As we move into the next evolution of our health care system, I am excited for her as she also enters the next phase of her life and career. I would like to thank Ruth for her dedication, spirit, and commitment to the employees and physicians of KentuckyOne Health, our board of directors, our communities, and most importantly, our patients.”

Chuck Neumann brings more than 40 years of health care and management experience to KentuckyOne Health, guiding integrated health systems through successful transitions of operations, all while maintaining a focus on the priorities of the organization – its patients, its employees and its physicians. He currently serves as interim President of University of Louisville Hospital and has previously announced that he will leave the role when operation of ULH and James Graham Brown Cancer Center transitions to University Medical Center on July 1.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as president and CEO of KentuckyOne Health since 2012,” said Ruth Brinkley. “While I’m leaving the organization, I will continue my professional life through mentoring and developing leaders for success in executive management and Board of director roles, and other leadership positions. I will also devote time to supporting organizations in their strategic growth and development through my service as a health care executive and as a board member. These activities will continue to receive my professional attention, my time and my passion.”

More information on the long-term leadership structure of KentuckyOne Health will be provided throughout the transition of care, announced on May 12.