Chamber holds 53rd awards banquet

PRESTONSURG – Local businesses, organizations and individuals were honored Tuesday night at the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. The banquet was held at the Wilkinson-Stumbo Convention Center and featured guest speaker Deputy Secretary Mike Nemes of the Kentucky Department of Labor. Local leaders from across Floyd County were in attendance at the event.

Sons of FM provided entertainment throughout the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.

The event honored local businesses, organizations, individuals and chamber members for their community contributions and work in 2016-17.

A list of the award-winners from the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet follows.

2016-17 Business of the Year: Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.

2016-17 Business Person of the Year: Gorman Collins, Jr., WQHY/WDOC.

2016-2017 Horizon Award: Anglers Bait-N-Tackle.

Floyd Countian of the Year 2016-2017: John Rosenberg.

Chamber Excellence Award: Nicole Shepherd, First Commonwealth Bank.

2016-17 Eco-Friendly Partner Award: Appalachian Roots.

2016-17 Community Service Award: Highlands Health System.

2017 Hall of Fame Inductees: Dr. Chandra Varia and Freddy & Linda James.

2016-17 Partner in Education: Floyd County Library.

2016-2017 Special Recognition: Carl D. Perkins Job Corps.

Special Tribute: The Family of Barkley Sturgill.

Anglers Bait-N-Tackle earned the 2016-17 Horizon Award from the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce. Mountain Comprehensive Care Center was honored as the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce's 2016-17 Business of the Year. The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce honored Gorman Collins, Jr. (WQHY and WDOC) as the Floyd County Business Person of the Year.

Businesses, individuals honored during annual event