Mudslide holds up traffic in Grethel

GRETHEL – A mudslide on KY 979 held traffic Wednesday evening from Pilgrims Home Church to Grethel Marathon.

Heavy rain on Wednesday caused the second mudslide of the year in Grethel. The Kentucky Department of Transportation District 12 Office stopped traffic to clear the slide in Grethel. Workers with District 12 have located the source of the slide, but are unsure how to make a permanent fix to the area at this time.

“It takes a while to figure out where it comes from, and how to fix it,” said Sara George, District 12 information officer. “It’s not that we aren’t doing anything, we just don’t know how to fix yet.”

Exactly one month ago, people driving KY 979 through Mud Creek encountered District 12 maintenance workers and heavy equipment removing mud, rock and debris from the site of a slide that at times blocked both lanes. That portion of hillside started moving toward the roadway again on Thursday. As a result of the latest slide, crews were out until midnight on Wednesday night and back at the site early Thursday morning.

In April, a ditch was put in near the source to direct the water to another location, but it has failed.

The hillside is currently unstable and the District 12 office is trying to find a solution to the problem area.

One lane was opened back up to travel on Thursday.

By Temecka Evans

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

