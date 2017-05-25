Children build friendships and Lego structures

PRESTONSBURG – The children of Floyd County are getting an early start at creating a community by participating in a the Floyd County Library Lego Club.

Children in Floyd and surrounding counties are invited to the Floyd County Library to build Lego structures and friendships with others. June will mark the fourth Lego Club meeting at the Floyd County Library and the theme will be “moving parts.” The Lego Club, created by Maggie Salisbury, meets once a month.

“The kids get really excited,” said Salisbury. “I’ve had parents say they don’t understand why their kids want to come because they have Legos at home. We once had a few boys from the same Boy Scout troop come. It was a surprise for all of them, and they were all able to just play with Legos together.”

The local Lego club has had a good response within the community. It has expanded outside of Floyd County and there are about 30 children that attend a Lego Club meeting each month.

According to Salisbury, the younger children and girls were normally attending the events because they were the target audience. The goal of the Lego Club was to get more of the older kids involved, as well as both boys and girls.

The next Lego Club meeting is scheduled for June 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Library.

By Temecka Evans

By Temecka Evans

