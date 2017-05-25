Unemployment rates up in 83 Kentucky counties in April 2017

FRANKFORT – Unemployment rates rose in 83 Kentucky counties between April 2016 and April 2017, fell in 28 and stayed the same in nine counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.1 percent. It was followed by Shelby County, 3.4 percent; Oldham County, 3.5 percent; Fayette and Spencer counties, 3.6 percent each; Scott County, 3.7 percent; Jessamine and Warren counties, 3.8 percent each; and Allen, Boone, Campbell, Henry, Monroe and Washington counties, 3.9 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 17.3 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 10.3 percent; Elliott and Letcher counties, 10.1 percent each; Harlan County, 9.8 percent; Carter County, 9.5 percent; Lawrence County, 9.3 percent; Knott County, 9.2 percent; Perry County, 9.1 percent; Breathitt County, 9 percent; and Floyd County, 8.9 percent.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.8 percent for April 2017, and 4.1 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

