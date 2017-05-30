Convention coming to Pikeville

PIKEVILLE – Residents of Eastern Kentucky can expect a comic book convention to make an appearance at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center.

Pikeville Comic Con, hosted by eStore Comic and Tech Shop, is scheduled for August 5. The convention will include a cosplay contest with three cash prices, an exclusive panel that will focus on self-publishing your own comic book and how to get started.

“There is a huge demand for a convention in this area,” said Kent Leedy, owner of the eStore Comic and Tech Shop. “The people of Eastern Kentucky are accustomed to having to travel to attend shows, concerts or just to eat at certain restaurants. I have traveled to many states to attend conventions.”

There will be guest appearances from Mike Zapcic and Ming Chen, stars of AMC’s Comic Book Men, actor Miko Hughes from Apollo 13 and Pet Sematary and various comic book content creators.

There will be a replica of “Baby” – the 1967 Chevy Impala from The CW’s Supernatural and the Tardis from BBC’s Dr. Who.

General admission tickets are on sale for $10 and VIP tickets are $20. For more information, visit www.pikevillecomiccon.com.

Based in Prestonsburg, eStore Comic and Tech Shop will host the Pikeville Comic Con at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville on August 5. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Estore.jpg Based in Prestonsburg, eStore Comic and Tech Shop will host the Pikeville Comic Con at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville on August 5.

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

