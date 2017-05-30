Physical music surges in Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE – Youth have taken an interest in physical music and caused a demand for record stores in smaller areas.

In the last 10 years, records have started to make an appearance in the homes of old time record collectors as well as the rooms of teenagers. The demand for physical music has increased and given two independent record stores a home in Eastern Kentucky. Roundabout Music in Whitesburg and Vinyl Exchange in Pikeville are two of Eastern Kentucky’s only physical music stores.

“We saw a need for people to buy music,” said Kevin Harmon, owner of Vinyl Exchange. “You could buy it online, but there is something different about having it in your hand.”

Harmon added that the record store has been a great addition to his business at Mountain Music Exchange. He said because of the package he had created, the record store has been very successful.

Vinyl Exchange was started a year and a half ago shortly after the business moved to its new location.

“I think a lot of people have all of the digital and now they want something that they can physically hold in their hand and collect,” said Joani Cleary. “I just love music, and I think that vinyl sounds better. You can hear all the pops and the cracks that they can’t get rid of. I think it’s important to have a physical music store around here.”

Cleary added that other than the two record stores, area residents can’t find a music shop without having to drive a few hours away, and sometimes, for her, it’s more about the hunt than buying the music.

“Two years ago, there wasn’t a record store in the area, so where would a kid go to find something new without just searching and listening to a Youtube video,” said Harmon. “It should have been done (for our area), even if we didn’t get the record store started.”

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

