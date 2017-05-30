Lt. Gov. honors fallen troopers and officers at KSP memorial service

FRANKFORT – Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to remember fallen KSP troopers and officers at a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held Thursday at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.

“We are here to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty and recognize the sacrifices of their families,” said Lt. Gov. Hampton. “The courage, compassion, and commitment of not only fallen officers, but of all officers across Kentucky is truly humbling.”

“There is no greater measure of commitment than sacrificing one’s life for the safety and security of others,” said Secretary Tilley. “Not only on this day, but every day, it’s our duty to honor our fallen heroes and their families by making the most of what they have given us.”

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders provided a heartfelt message to all of the fallen officer family members in attendance at the ceremony.

Thirty Kentucky State Police troopers and officers have died in the line of duty since the agency was established in 1948. They are Trooper Harold J. Toll: November 14, 1948; Trooper Robert R. Miller: February 14, 1951; Trooper Lee T. Huffman: May 19, 1953; Trooper Herbert C. Bush: October 11, 1958; Trooper William E. Tevis: May 26, 1963; Trooper Elmer Mobely Jr.: May 28, 1964; Trooper Cecil W. Uzzle: May 28, 1964; Trooper Delano G. Powell: July 8, 1965; Trooper Mack E. Brady: November 9, 1966; Trooper William Barrett: December 19, 1971; Trooper James McNeely: April 8, 1972; KSP Water Patrol Officer David Childs, April, 8, 1972; Trooper Walter O. Thurtell: September 29, 1972; Trooper Joe Ward Jr.: April 23, 1973; Lieutenant William C. Smith: April 26, 1973; Trooper John Hutchinson: June 4, 1975; Trooper Bobby McCoun: September 1, 1975; Trooper William Pickard: January 21, 1976; Lieutenant Willis Martin: April 26, 1977; Trooper Clinton Cunningham: February 11, 1979; Trooper Edward Harris: November 7, 1979; Trooper Jerome S. Clifton: October 1, 1980; Detective Darrell V. Phelps: August 7, 1981; Trooper Johnny M. Edrington: December 21, 1988; Trooper Johnny G. Adkins: November 24, 1995; CVE Officer Jason Cammack: April 23, 2000; Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard: December 19, 2006; Trooper Anson B. Tribby: January 22, 2013; Trooper Eric K. Chrisman: June 23, 2015; Trooper Joseph C. Ponder: September 13, 2015.