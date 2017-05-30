Mud Creek baseball league in 36th season

GRETHEL – Summer baseball games have become a tradition for many in Floyd County. More specifically for residents of one portion of Floyd County, Mud Creek Pee Wee Baseball league has become a household name for residents of Grethel, Teaberry and surrounding areas.

Started in 1981, Mud Creek Pee Wee Baseball league was created to insure a place for the children of Mud Creek to get out of the house and play a sport they loved. The league started with the Smurfs coached by Paul David, the Cubs coached by Terry Hamilton, the Ghost Busters coached by Doug Tackett and the Expos.

“The Smurfs stayed the longest of the four teams,” said Lynn Hall, schedule coordinator and co-creator of the Reds. “When Paul David left he asked if James Eddie and I would stay because he was afraid if we didn’t, there wouldn’t be anymore baseball.”

The Reds is the longest running team in the league since starting in 1985.

When the league started, the teams consisted mainly of boys, and they “were lucky to get nine kids on each team.” Each team now has up 20 kids playing every season.

The Reds, the Bears, the Red Sox, the Cardinals, the Dodgers and the A’s make up the 2017 edition of the Mud Creek Pee Wee Baseball league.

“The kids use to be really competitive,” said Hall. “They played because they really loved it, and they wanted to win. Now they come and play because there is nothing else for them to do.”

The baseball league has no young age limit, and the children are allowed to start playing as soon as they are able to hold a bat. Boys who turn 10 and girls who turn 12 before May 1 cannot play for that season.

“It (the pee wee league) keeps the kids busy and out of meanness,” said Mike Hall, coach of the Mud Creek Cardinals. “This has helped the kids have more character in their lives and become better men and women as they grow up. I think this is a wonderful thing for our community because what would these kids be doing if they weren’t playing baseball?”

Hall added that he had never planned to coach, but now he wouldn’t trade anything for it because he loves watching the kids grow and holding prayer before each game.

There has even been a 10-14 league created for those who don’t have the opportunity to play Little League in Allen.

The Mud Creek Pee Wee Baseball league plays behind John M. Stumbo Elementary School Sunday-Wednesday and the 10-14 league plays every Thursday.

“Almost every family has had at least one child play ball here, and it’s wonderful,” Lynn Hall added.

