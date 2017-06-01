Measures taken to prevent future mudslides

GRETHEL – Kentucky Department of Transportation District 12 has determined the cause of a mudslide on KY 979 near Grethel on May 23.

There is a naturally occurring underground pond in the area where the slide has reoccurred. When the pond overflows, it goes into the road causing the slide. There have been attempts made to divert the water from flowing into the road when the water levels got to high, but it was unsuccessful.

“There isn’t really anything you can do about a naturally occurring spring. Mother Nature put it there, and we have to deal with it,” said Sara George, District 12 information officer.

District 12 workers have installed a pipe. Thanks to the installation of the pipe, the water can travel from the pond under the road to the creek. The department of transportation workers aim to prevent future slides with this method.

