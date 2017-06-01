Cancer survivors honored at Riverview

PRESTONSBURG – Riverview Health Care Center was at full capacity Tuesday night as Floyd County Relay For Life hosted its annual survivors banquet.

Cancer survivors received dinner and door prizes were handed out. The survivors also conducted a Luminaria Ceremony for those they had lost. The banquet is used as a way to honor those who have fought the battle with cancer and those who are still fighting. Debby Reed, survivor, and Josh Johnson, community manager for Relay for Life, spoke at the banquet.

“For me, this is not a job but a lifestyle,” said Johnson. “I love it (Relay for Life), and I relay because I lost my mother seven years ago to breast cancer. Then within the same week, I lost my papaw to lung cancer.”

Relay For Life conducts fundraising efforts to find a cure for Cancer.

In the past there have been hundreds of people attend Relay For Life events to pay their respects to the families and survivors. Attendance for the event has dropped within the last few years because of reorganization of counties.

Eleven teams will set up to cook out and support the cause in whatever way they can. Some of the teams for this year’s Floyd County Relay For Life event include business and family groups such as US Bank, Community Trust Bank and Team Chase.

“We (US Bank) created a team because one of our employees got diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago, so we started a team to fight for a cure too,” said Jamie Hall, lead chair on the Floyd County Relay For Life Board.

All survivors and caregivers will do one lap around the track in memory of those who are fighting and those they have lost, and Teddi and Bobby Cyrus will be preforming.

The banquet ended with the Luminaria Ceremony where each guest wrote the names of those who lost the battle to cancer on a white paper bag with a glow stick inside. Then, a moment of silence over the song “Amazing Grace” followed.

Floyd County Relay For Life will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg.

Patricia Hamilton is pictured receiving her meal at Riverview Health Care Center during the annual Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet on Tuesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Banquet-1.jpg Patricia Hamilton is pictured receiving her meal at Riverview Health Care Center during the annual Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet on Tuesday. Floyd County Relay For Life held its annual survivors banquet at Riverview Health Care Center in Prestonsburg on Tuesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Banquet-2.jpg Floyd County Relay For Life held its annual survivors banquet at Riverview Health Care Center in Prestonsburg on Tuesday. Linda Spurlock is pictured writing on her bag for a Luminaria Ceremony during the Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet on Tuesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_banquet-5.jpg Linda Spurlock is pictured writing on her bag for a Luminaria Ceremony during the Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet on Tuesday. Riverview Health Care Center was the site of the annual Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet on Tuesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_banquet-6.jpg Riverview Health Care Center was the site of the annual Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet on Tuesday. Many were honored at the Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet earlier in the week. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_banquet-7.jpg Many were honored at the Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet earlier in the week. Cancer survivors, family members and others were present for the Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet on Tuesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_banquet-11.jpg Cancer survivors, family members and others were present for the Floyd County Relay For Life survivors banquet on Tuesday.

Relay For Life set to be held in Floyd County

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

