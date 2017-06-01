Native hopes to bring movie franchise to area

PIKEVILLE – A Floyd County native aims to bring a movie franchise to Eastern Kentucky with his future projects.

Former Floyd County resident Brian R. Hall will be returning to Eastern Kentucky for Pikeville Comic Con in August, but he also hopes to bring more to the area within the near future. He is currently working on two projects that will be based on ghost stories and urban legends of Eastern Kentucky, and he has plans to turn the projects into a series of major motion pictures and bring jobs back to the community.

“My goal is for it to be made into a movie series and get connection into eastern Kentucky,” said Hall. “I want to get filming companies into eastern Kentucky which would be great for the economy because so many people would get put to work.”

“The Mountain Night Owl Tales” is a series of stories that Hall collected through his uncles, aunts and grandparents. It will consist of stories that have never been written down but shared orally.

Hall will also be creating a series of comic books out of the stories in “The Mountain Night Owl Tales”.

He aims to have both of those out within the next year.

Hall has already spoken with television producers to turn the series into an HBO or Netflix series, but Hall hopes for more.

“I feel like I never really left eastern Kentucky,” said Hall. “My family lives in Eastern Kentucky, and I am frequently traveling down to visit.”

After traveling back to eastern Kentucky, Hall photographed Red River Gorge, Natural Bridge and reclaimed strip jobs of Pikeville and Prestonsburg. Producers were pleased with the areas and are highly interested in filming in those areas.

Hall also recently published the first book in his epic fantasy series, Legendary Kingdoms of Attera on Dec. 8, 2016 after working on the story for 25 years.

He has also made appearances in documentaries by Trace Smith as well as international radio shows.

“Being from Eastern Kentucky, I really want to go back to my roots and share with the people that I grew up with,” said Hall. “I really want to give back to the community that I grew up in.”

Brian R. Hall hopes to bring a movie franchise to Eastern Kentucky. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Brian_Hall.jpg Brian R. Hall hopes to bring a movie franchise to Eastern Kentucky.

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.