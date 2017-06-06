Floyd County Relay For Life 2017

PRESTONSBURG – Survivors stood tall and wore their purple medals with pride on Friday night.

Hundreds of Floyd County’s survivors, caregivers and community members walked, ran and wheeled themselves around the Big Sandy Community and Technical College walking track during the Floyd County Relay For Life to honor those who have fought and are still fighting cancer. Relay For Life started at 6 p.m. with the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance led by local Boy Scouts and prayer.

“You just put your faith in God and just let him handle it,” said Susan Kendrick, a breast cancer survivor of eight months.

Kendrick was diagnosed with breast cancer in both of her breasts in October. She has undergone a double mastectomy and has been going every two weeks to check blood work.

“It’s scary,” said Kendrick. “Any week you can go back and they could tell you that it’s back.”

The survivors were recognized and given a purple medal to wear while they walked their lap around the track.

The night featured various activities that included a frozen t-shirt contest, doughnut eating contest and a performance from Bobby Cyrus.

Each of the 11 teams walked one lap played with their choice of music. Also, each team had members walking continuously around the track until midnight.

Relay For Life is an annual event to raise awareness for those affected by cancer.

Cancer survivors recognized, celebrated

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

