Three Floyd County natives graduate from UK College of Pharmacy

LEXINGTON – Three residents of Floyd County graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy on May 5.

Dr. Lauren Taylor Mullins, Dr. Elizabeth Nicole Hughes Hayes and Dr. Clyde Walker Hamilton II were awarded the Doctor of Pharmacy degree from UK College of Pharmacy in early-May. The UK College of Pharmacy Dean, Kip Guy, presided over the ceremony, and the university awarded 140 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees to graduates at the UK Singletary Center for the Arts.

Mullins hails from Hippo. She is the daughter of Greg and Sandy Mullins.

Hayes is from Prestonsburg. She is the daughter of Bryon and Tamyra Hayes.

Hamilton hails from Garrett. He is the son of Clyde and Shirley Hamilton.

UK College of Pharmacy, established in 1870, is nationally ranked as top 10 College of Pharmacy. Graduates of UK College of Pharmacy have gone on to become leaders in community pharmacy, clinical settings, industry and academia.

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

