FBI: Eric C. Conn wanted

PIKEVILLE – A longtime Floyd County-based attorney who had a colorful ad campaign centered around the phrase “I Never Left” is missing. Over the weekend, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Eric C. Conn is on the run as a fugitive from justice.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky issued an arrest warrant for Conn on Saturday. Conn’s whereabouts are unknown after he removed his monitoring device thus violating his bond.

Conn, 56, of Pikeville, pleaded guilty on March 24 before U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves of the Eastern District of Kentucky to one count of theft of government money and one count of payment of gratuities. Sentencing had been set for July 14.

According to the plea, from October 2004 to April 6, 2016, Conn participated in a scheme with former SSA administrative law judge David B. Daugherty and multiple doctors that involved the submission of thousands of falsified medical documents to the SSA. As a result of the scheme, Conn and his co-conspirators obligated the SSA to pay more than $550 million in lifetime benefits to claimants for these fraudulent submissions.

According to the plea, Conn, an attorney whose firm in Floyd County focused for more than 20 years primarily on representing individuals seeking Social Security disability benefits throughout Kentucky and elsewhere. According to documents filed in connection with the guilty plea, Conn admitted that from December 2004 through April 2011, he paid Daugherty approximately $10,000 a month to award disability benefits to claimants for whom Conn submitted falsified medical documents.

As part of his plea, Conn admitted that he submitted the falsified medical documents, and Daugherty authored decisions granting disability benefits, in well over 1,700 claimants’ cases. Conn admitted that he paid medical professionals to sign medical forms that he fabricated before evaluations of claimants took place. According to the plea, Conn routinely prepared and medical professionals, such as clinical psychologist Alfred Bradley Adkins, signed evaluation reports indicating that claimants had limitations considered disabling by the SSA, irrespective of the claimants’ actual physical or mental conditions. Conn admitted that he received more than $5.7 million in representative fees from the SSA based upon these fraudulent claims.

Conn was indicted last year, along with Daugherty and Adkins. They were charged with conspiracy, fraud, false statements, money laundering and other related offenses in connection with the scheme. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information about Conn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.

Attorney disappears with sentencing set for July 14