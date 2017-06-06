Jenny Wiley star aspires to be on Broadway

PRESTONSBURG – Aspirations of preforming on Broadway have given Ally Davis the drive to pursue a degree in musical theater at Northern Kentucky University.

Davis, a recent graduate of Prestonsburg High School, dreams of preforming on Broadway and intends to make it a reality. She has been preforming since she was five by singing in church and then later making her first understudy appearance in “Annie” at Jenny Wiley Theatre. Her performances didn’t start with Jenny Wiley Theatre, though. Davis recalls performing her own rendition of “The Amanda Show” as “The Ally Show” for her mom.

“The dream is to be living in New York and preforming on Broadway,” said Davis. “If you have a dream and it feel rights, then you have to go for it.”

Davis has been a part of the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros, Jenny Wiley Theatre and Jenny Wiley Footlights.

She has also preformed at the Rupp Arena four times singing the National Anthem during the Boys’ Sweet 16 state basketball tournament.

“Singing at Rupp Arena was so nerve-racking because my biggest fear is being the girl who forgets the words to the National Anthem,” said Davis. “Once I got up there and starting singing, I was fine.”

Davis has also gone to the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) State Solo and Ensemble Festival since she was a freshman and has received a Distinguished every time she has preformed. Professionals that attended Juilliard School of Dance, Drama and Music were judges at the solo competition.

She expected them to “tear her to bits” but they really liked her performance.

Davis also tried to start a drama club at her high school and attempted to get everyone involved. She said that it just didn’t work out because “no one wants to be a theater kid.”

“There is this stigma around being a theater person that everyone wants to avoid,” said Davis. “Why not be a theater person? It’s the best way to be.”

Davis preformed in “The Secret Life of Girls” when she was in eighth grade. She portrayed a bully who was hiding her depression and self-harmed and bullied others to make herself feel better.

“I had so many people coming up to me during this school show crying and saying this show saved their life,” said Davis. “That is when I realized that theater is more than just a show. It can touch people and change their lives.”

Though Davis loves theater, she admitted the hardest part for her has been that she is a girl and that there are fewer opportunities for her because there are so many girls in theater.

“I feel like if I would have been a boy, it would have been a lot easier for me because there aren’t that many boys in theater,” she said.

Davis auditioned for multiple universities to continue her education in theater and for one audition they only accepted five girls of the 1,000 applying. She didn’t get in and was crushed, but she is excited to expand her skills and to get better at her craft at NKU.

“I’ve had so many opportunities here (Jenny Wiley Theatre),” she said. “I’ve had more than most get, but I’m excited to go to NKU and get to study it full time. I’m excited to do what I love.”

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

