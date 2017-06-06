Floyd County Student Essay Winner announced

PRESTONSBURG – A W.D. Osborne Elementary student was selected as the Floyd County winner in the 2016-2017 Grandparent of the Year Essay Contest sponsored by AARP Kentucky and the Kentucky Retired Teachers’ Association (KRTA).

Emily Spears is among thousands of Kentucky fifth graders who participated in the 16th annual essay competition for 2016-2017. Students submitted essays answering why “My grandparent should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year” to their fifth grade teachers who selected the school’s winner. Each participating school winner and school received recognition certificates.

Five of eight schools participated.

Spears was the school winner for Osborne Elementary; Allison Moore was the school winner for McDowell Elementary; Megan Woods was the school winner for Allen Elementary; Alexis Akers was the school winner for Betsy Layne Elementary and Carlie Fannin was the school winner for Prestonsburg Elementary.

As county winner, Spears received a framed certificate for her efforts and the essay will be submitted for district competition. She and other district winners then become eligible to participate in the state finals. In a recognition ceremony the “Grandparent of the Year” and the student are honored at the Annual KRTA Convention in Louisville. The state winner also receives a $100 award.

The essay competition is a unique way to recognize the significant contributions that older Kentuckians make toward shaping the lives and values of youth across the Commonwealth. Across the country and in Kentucky, an increasing number of adults 50 and over are the primary caregivers to minor children. The 2010 Census data showed nearly 87,000 grandchildren in Kentucky live with grandparents who are the householders. Almost 48,000 of these children live in homes where the grandparent householder is responsible for them.

The 2016-2017 Grandparent of the Year Essay Contest is organized by local Retired Teacher Association units, who help secure local school participation, promote the activity and serve as a local contest judges.

