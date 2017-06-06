UPIKE-KYCO faculty published in national optometry journal

PIKEVILLE – Roya Attar, O.D., assistant clinical professor and director of professional relations for the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry, has been published as a co-author in the January 2017 issue of Review of Optometry.

The article titled, “Arm Yourself for Dry AMD,” focuses on a relatively common ocular condition known as dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and serves to inform eye care providers about proper AMD detection, education and management, and staying current on information surrounding the disease to provide better patient care and have better patient outcomes. The article also reviews the pathophysiology, risk factors, diagnostics and patient follow up to ensure clinicians are ready for patients diagnosed with the dry form of AMD. The article is also approved by the Council on Optometric Practitioner Education (COPE) for two hours of continuing education for optometric license renewal requirements. Review of Optometry is a widely circulated professional journal serving optometric physicians in the U.S. and optometrists abroad.

Attar completed her undergraduate degree from the University of Memphis in Tennessee dual majoring in biology and chemistry. She received her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Incarnate Word Rosenberg School of Optometry in San Antonio, Texas. She is the recipient of numerous awards and recognition for her academic, professional and service achievements. Currently recently completed her master in business administration degree with an emphasis in healthcare and is an active member of several professional organizations including the Pikeville Rotary Club. Attar is board certified in optometry in Kentucky and Texas.

The article can be found at www.reviewofoptometry.com/ce/arm-yourself-for-dry-amd.

Roya Attar, O.D. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Roya-Attar-O.D..jpg Roya Attar, O.D.