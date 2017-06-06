UPIKE nursing students honored during traditional ceremony

PIKEVILLE – The University of Pikeville Elliott School of Nursing recently honored 25 new nurses during its 33rd annual nursing pinning ceremony.

Students were pinned by nursing faculty, reciting the Florence Nightingale Pledge against the backdrop of a beautiful candle-lit ceremony. The traditional ceremony dates back to the 1860s and was adopted by Nightingale as a way to honor her most outstanding graduate nurses.

Makala Mashea Slone of Hellier was the recipient of the Elizabeth Akers Elliott Award, selected by the nursing faculty as the student who “best exemplifies the caring compassion and empathy that are the very spirit of nursing.” The award also holds special significance for the family of Elizabeth Akers Elliott, as they established a trust fund to launch the nursing program in her memory. The Elliott family has been faithful in supporting the program since its inception.

The Outstanding Nursing Student Award, an honor bestowed by fellow classmates to the nursing student they would “most like to have care for themselves or their family,” was presented to Canzalia ShaDawn Dobson of Talcum. Kristin Cari Renee Moore of Prestonsburg received the Vivian Day Award, presented to the graduate earning the highest grade-point average in nursing courses.

The UPIKE Student Nurses Association held fundraising events throughout the year and presented a donation to Highlands Center for Autism. The class speakers, Ashley Price and Dobson, recognized the nursing faculty.

The University of Pikeville Elliott School of Nursing Class of 2017. Pictured, front row, from left: Courtney BreAnna Anderson of Virgie, Laken Jordan Mandola of Paintsville, Brooke Ball of Harlan, Kendra Lynn Crum Adkins of Elkhorn City, Ashley Mae Price of Pikeville, and Stephanie Rena Hall of Pikeville. Second row, from left, Elizabeth Paige Ward of Inez, Ashley Nicole Coleman of Pikeville, Angelina Cantrell of Pikeville, Chessa MeShae Adams of Pikeville, Jessica Maria Hall of Prestonsburg, and Kristin Cari Renee Moore of Prestonsburg. Third row, from left, Amanda Leigh Little of Pikeville, Makala Mashea Slone of Hellier, Canzalia ShaDawn Dobson of Talcum, Ashley Nicole McCoy of Raccoon, Brigitte Hamilton of Morgan Hill, Calif., and Deanna LeSha Davis of Hippo. Fourth row, from left, Zachary C. Smith of Canada, Jeana Loren Bradford of Phelps, Jessica Danielle Stanley Williamson of Canada, Zachary DeForrest Roberts of Rawl, W.Va., Tylan Sh’Ree Branham of Melvin, Paula Primm of Pikeville, and Terri Rebecca Williamson of Pikeville. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_UPIKE_Nursing.jpg The University of Pikeville Elliott School of Nursing Class of 2017. Pictured, front row, from left: Courtney BreAnna Anderson of Virgie, Laken Jordan Mandola of Paintsville, Brooke Ball of Harlan, Kendra Lynn Crum Adkins of Elkhorn City, Ashley Mae Price of Pikeville, and Stephanie Rena Hall of Pikeville. Second row, from left, Elizabeth Paige Ward of Inez, Ashley Nicole Coleman of Pikeville, Angelina Cantrell of Pikeville, Chessa MeShae Adams of Pikeville, Jessica Maria Hall of Prestonsburg, and Kristin Cari Renee Moore of Prestonsburg. Third row, from left, Amanda Leigh Little of Pikeville, Makala Mashea Slone of Hellier, Canzalia ShaDawn Dobson of Talcum, Ashley Nicole McCoy of Raccoon, Brigitte Hamilton of Morgan Hill, Calif., and Deanna LeSha Davis of Hippo. Fourth row, from left, Zachary C. Smith of Canada, Jeana Loren Bradford of Phelps, Jessica Danielle Stanley Williamson of Canada, Zachary DeForrest Roberts of Rawl, W.Va., Tylan Sh’Ree Branham of Melvin, Paula Primm of Pikeville, and Terri Rebecca Williamson of Pikeville. The University of Pikeville Elliott School of Nursing honored 25 new nurses during its 33rd annual nursing pinning ceremony. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Nurses_pinning.jpg The University of Pikeville Elliott School of Nursing honored 25 new nurses during its 33rd annual nursing pinning ceremony.