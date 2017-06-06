Holbrook named MSU enrollment services counselor for regional campuses/transfer advisor

MOREHEAD – Morehead State University’s Transition Center in the Office of Enrollment Services has announced that Debbie Holbrook has been hired as an enrollment services counselor for regional campuses/transfer advisor.

“We are incredibly pleased to have Debbie join Team Transfer,” said Jen Timmermann, transfer senior enrollment services counselor. “She is dedicated to student success, and I’m confident that students will find her approachable, friendly, and eager to help them take the next step in their educational journey.”

Holbrook will be based at the University Center of the Mountains in Hazard. She also will travel among the campuses of Big Sandy, Hazard, Southeast Kentucky and Somerset community and technical colleges to assist current and prospective transfer students with admissions, advising, and other student services.

She will meet with students, faculty, and staff to inform them of the exciting opportunities available to transfer students at MSU such as regional campuses, online degree completer programs, and transfer scholarships.

An Eastern Kentucky native, Holbrook comes to MSU from Alice Lloyd College where she served as the assistant to the director of development.

“I am looking forward to helping students achieve their academic and career goals,” said Holbrook. “I am super excited to be a part of a great university and great team that put the success of students first.”

Transfer information is available at www.moreheadstate.edu/transfer.

Students interested in learning more about transferring to MSU may contact Holbrook at 606-487-3179 or [email protected]

Debbie Holbrook http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Debbie_Holbrook.jpg Debbie Holbrook