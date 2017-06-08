HRMC to host blood drive June 28

LEXINGTON – The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday and to do its part Highlands Regional Medical Center will host a blood drive later in the month. Accidents, surgeries, cancer therapies and disease treatments continue year round, even during the days surrounding Fourth of July festivities when blood donations often take a dip.

To help ensure a strong holiday blood supply, Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is inviting everyone to roll up their sleeves and be a summer lifesaver. As a thank you, everyone who registers to donate will receive a special Holiday Hero T-shirt.

Also, anyone 18 years and older who registers to give blood will be automatically entered to win a 2017 Toyota Highlander. The Highlander giveaway runs through September 8.

Area donors are invited to be Holiday Heroes at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) blood drive at Highlands Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in the conference room at 5000 KY Hwy 321 in Prestonsburg.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by visiting kybloodcenter.org and clicking on the Donor Login button at the bottom of the page or by calling 800.775-2522, ext. 3758.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.