Weeksbury natives on Campbellsville University’s Spring Dean’s List

CAMPBELLSVILLE – The academic honors’ dean’s list for the Spring 2017 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s vice president for academic affairs.

Weeksbury natives Crystal Little and Michael Little were both included on Campbellsville University’s spring dean’s list.

The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2017 academic honors’ list includes a total of 655 students, with 272 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 383 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

