For the Record

Marriages

Bobby Ray Newsom, 73, of Teaberry to Thelma Samons, 70, of Martin.

Kelsey Paige Wireman, 18, of Gunlock to James Spencer, 19, of Pikeville.

Cecil Butcher Jr., 52, of Boons Camp to Laura Renee Butcher, 49, of Boons Camp.

Julia Ann Keens, 24, of McDowell to Basel Ed Ray Moore, 33, of Martin.

Lizzie Turner, 71, of Teaberry to Ray Albon Moore, 61, of Martin.

Crystal Gail Cross, 37, of Blue River to Donald Gene Collins, 54, of Blue River.

Cheryl Lynn Vanhoose, 38, of Prestonsburg to Gordon Timothy Williamson, 39, of Prestonsburg.

Courtney Hannah Alissa Sword, 19, Hueysville to Alex James Griffin, 21, of Hueysville.

Jamie Lynn Ison, 34, of Dana to Rodney Steven Blackburn, 52, of Dana.

Charges

Justin Kyle Bryant, speeding 23 miles over the speed limit, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree and reckless driving.

Justin Bryant, first offense of TICS methamphetamine in the first degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jarrod Kidd, promoting the contraband, possession of substance, possession of contained substance, controlled substance not in original container, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Storm Roop, promoting the contraband, controlled substance not in the original container, possession of contained substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Crystal Newsome, operating a moving vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving under suspended license for DUI, having no insurance card, no/expired registration receipt, possession of controlled substance in the first degree of methamphetamine, first degree possession of CS/Opiate, possession of unspecified drugs contained substance in the second degree, possession of unspecified drugs contained substance in the third degree and controlled substance not in the original container.

Scotty R. Hall, flagrant non-support.

Edgory Collins, theft of identity of another without their consent.

Michael B. Vance, assault in the second degree.

Charles Hackworth, flagrant non-support.

Margaret Newsome, disregarding a stop sign, TICS in the first degree of methamphetamine, possession of unspecified drugs contained substance in the second degree, possession of unspecified drugs contained substance in the third degree.

Monta Newsome vs. Berry Bentley, domestic violence.

Kacy Johnson vs. James Hall Jr., domestic violence.

Elizabeth Rachel Conn vs. Jarred McKay Conn, domestic violence.

Rebecca Lawson vs. Gary Lee Johnson, domestic violence.