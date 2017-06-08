Teaberry church hosts food pantry

TEABERRY – Seventy families showed up to River of Life Freewill Baptist Church to receive food, medicine and other necessities on Wednesday morning.

River of Life Freewill Baptist Church hosted its first food pantry event under new pastor Doug Tackett on Wednesday to give back to the community. The food pantry contained products that were donated by Christian Appalachian Project (CAP).

“It rips my heart out to know that a child would go without or someone doesn’t have the means to meet their needs,” said Jessica Tucker, a member of River of Life Freewill Baptist Church.

Members of the church traveled to pick up the products for the food pantry and dropped them off at the church.

“Without Billy and Danita (Evans), this wouldn’t be possible,” said Sherman Maggard, a member of River of Life Freewill Baptist Church. “They furnished the gas, provided the vehicle and got the supplies.”

River of Life Freewill Baptist Church will host its next food pantry event on July 6.

River of Life Freewill Baptist Church held a food pantry event on Wednesday morning. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Food_Pantry1-1.jpg River of Life Freewill Baptist Church held a food pantry event on Wednesday morning. Teaberry residents received some held from River of Life Freewill Baptist Church earlier in the week. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Food_Pantry2-1.jpg Teaberry residents received some held from River of Life Freewill Baptist Church earlier in the week. River of Life Freewill Baptist Church helped area families in Teaberry on Wednesday morning. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Food_Pantry03-1.jpg River of Life Freewill Baptist Church helped area families in Teaberry on Wednesday morning.

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

