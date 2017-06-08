Floyd County Animal Shelter seeks supplies, volunteers

PRESTONSBURG – The Floyd County Animal Shelter is running low on supplies and seeking volunteers.

The local animal shelter is currently running low on supplies and is asking for paper towels, newspapers, bleach, towels and 39 gallon or larger trash bags. The shelter always welcomes volunteers during business hours. Volunteers can be any age. Any volunteer age 16 or under must have a parent or guardian sign a consent form.

The animal shelter is currently full, but always takes in strays. The shelter currently has 40 adult kennels, 20 small kennels that house puppies or dogs less than 20 pounds and 20 cat cages.

The facility is currently creating fundraisers for the summer, but none of them have a date set at this time. For more information on events and animals available for adoption, visit the Floyd County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The Floyd County Animal Shelter is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

