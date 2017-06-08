$20,000 reward offered for Eric C. Conn

PIKEVILLE – The search for Eric C. Conn continues and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to his capture.

An arrest warrant was issued for Conn over the weekend by the United States District Court of Eastern District of Kentucky. According to FBI officials, the former Floyd County attorney removed the electronic monitoring device that was around his ankle, which was a violation of his bond.

Special Agent Amy Hess confirmed the ankle monitor was found on Friday, June 2 along I-75.

Conn was scheduled to be sentenced on July 14 after pleading guilty to defrauding the Social Security Administration out of 550 million dollars.

According to the FBI, there is no reason for them to believe he has left the United States.

By Temecka Evans [email protected]

Temecka Evans is a staff writer for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

