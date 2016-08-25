15th annual Airport Days held in Martin County

DEBORD – Young and old alike enjoyed themselves at the 15th annual Airport Days held at the Big Sandy Regional Airport on Saturday.

The airport is located at 2690 Airport Rd. in Debord in Martin County and is the result of mining reclamation. It does not support commercial airlines. However, the local airport did host several pilots who flew in just for the event.

“We always have a good time watching the airplanes and helicopters,” said Floyd County resident Brittany Looney. “My son has a blast and wants to be a pilot someday.”

Participants could sign up to take an airplane ride, which to many is a lifelong dream. Those who wanted to keep their feet planted firmly on the ground could take a peek inside the aircrafts.

“Our airport is small, but you would be surprised at the people we have to fly into the airport,” said Airport Manager Gary Cox. “They use the airport as a good facility to stop and get fuel and eat. It also enables us to showcase what a beautiful facility we have here in Martin County.

Airport officials considered this year’s event a success and encourage anyone interested in aviation as a hobby or a career to stop in or call 606-298-5930.

Airport Days featured numerous airplanes. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Airport1.jpg Airport Days featured numerous airplanes. photos courtesy of Big Sandy Regional Airport Participants at the Big Sandy Regional Airport Days were able to view the aircrafts. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_airport2.jpg Participants at the Big Sandy Regional Airport Days were able to view the aircrafts. photos courtesy of Big Sandy Regional Airport An aerial view of the Big Sandy Regional Airport, which is located in Martin County. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_airport3.jpg An aerial view of the Big Sandy Regional Airport, which is located in Martin County. photos courtesy of Big Sandy Regional Airport

