Crews work on Floyd County roads

PRESTONSBURG – Crews were hard at work repairing bridges and fixing slides on Tuesday.

One crew worked on the new addition of Route 979 Harold-Minnie Connector.

Another crew began the final phase of construction on the Ivel slide.

The Harold-Minnie Connector project began in 2003. Several bridges were constructed for the project – one at Harold, Branham’s Creek, a bridge at Minnie that spans 2,960 feet over creeks and a set of railroad tracks. Since construction of the bridge was completed several years ago, concrete and asphalt connecting the roadway to the bridge have settled and left the roadway uneven. Crews worked to even up the surface of the roadway to the surface of the bridges on Tuesday.

A crew contracting with the Highway District 12 office worked scaling the rock face to loosen up remaining material from the slide at Ivel. Officials confirmed the current phase at Ivel should be wrapped up by Sunday.

In addition to the work that will be completed by Sunday, crews will construct a rock fall barrier fence. Officials with Highway District 12 say the final phase in Ivel should be completed in October.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

