Bishop dies in prison awaiting retrial

PRESTONSBURG – Dwayne Bishop, a Floyd County native, passed away at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange on August 15.

Bishop was convicted of the murder of his estranged wife, Carolyn Bishop. Witnesses said Carolyn Bishop was last seen alive on August 31, 2000 with her estranged husband. Her body was discovered three days later at an abandoned strip mine in Floyd County.

Bishop’s conviction of his wife’s murder was overturned in 2009 and was originally scheduled to be retried in 2010. Due to conflicts with his attorneys, Bishop’s retrial suffered numerous setbacks and delays. Bishop’s case was never retired and he remained in prison.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

