Accident claims one

PRESTONSBURG – Crews worked diligently at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle accident on Route 114 at the Walmart intersection on Tuesday morning.

According to officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department, 90-year-old Myrtle C. Chaffins attempted to make a turn onto Route 114 just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

EMS workers transported Chaffins to Highlands Regional Medical Center, where she passed away from her injuries. The other driver was also transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

