For the Record

Tracy Towles, 47, menacing, resisting arrest, two counts of assault on a police officer- third degree, two counts of criminal mischief – third degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to maintain required insurance, no/expired registration plates, theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting under $500 – first degree, possession of a controlled substance – first degree, controlled substance prescription not in original container.

Cody Patton, age 24, manufacturing methamphetamine – first degree, possession of a controlled substance- second degree, illegal possession of a legend drug, drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police – second degree.

Darvin Cole, 34, theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more, fleeing or evading police – first degree, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving on DUI suspended driver license.

Charles Hall Jr., 33, theft of a controlled substance, burglary – second degree.

Terry Hamilton, 49, flagrant non-support.

Diaz Obdulio, age unavailable, assault – fourth-degree domestic violence, alcohol intoxication in a public place – first and second offenses.

Jesse Isaacs, 36, public intoxication of a controlled substance – excludes alcohol.

Justin Moore, 29, public intoxication of a controlled substance – excludes alcohol.

Basel Moore, 29, assault – fourth degree with a minor injury.

Andrew Parsons, age unavailable, fleeing or evading police – second degree.

Cassandra Ramey, 44, two counts of illegal possession of a legend drug.

Sherry Wright, 47, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of a controlled substance- third-degree, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure to produce insurance card, improper parking fire lane/block traveled portion of the highway.

Stacey Prater, 34, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, assault- fourth degree, menacing, disorderly conduct- second degree, terroristic threatening – third degree, operating on a suspended or revoked license,

Ann Isaacs, 34, public intoxication of a controlled substance – excludes alcohol.

Charles Hall, 33, fleeing or evading police – second degree, public intoxication of a controlled substance- excludes alcohol, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana.

Richard Short, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, fleeing or evading police – second degree.

Jimmy Smith, 67, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain required insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration plates.